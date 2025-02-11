Nebraska hospital names CEO

Ned Resch was appointed president and CEO of Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services, effective March 10.

Mr. Resch brings a wealth of experience to the role, most recently from Phoenix-based Banner Health, according to a news release from Regional West, the parent company of Regional West Medical Center.

At Banner, he oversaw medical group operations in Wyoming and California before his promotion to CEO of Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland, Wyo. He currently serves as CEO of Banner's Sterling (Colo.) Regional MedCenter.

In his new role, Mr. Resch succeeds Mel McNea, who has helmed Regional West for the past two years, according to the release.

Regional West COO Amanda Vick, BSN, RN, will serve as interim CEO until Mr. Resch takes the helm.