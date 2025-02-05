HCA Texas hospital names new COO

Michael D'Souza has been promoted to COO of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball (Texas), effective Feb. 2.

Mr. D'Souza joined the hospital in 2023 as vice president of operations and co-ethics and compliance officer, according to a Jan. 30 HCA Houston Healthcare news release. In that role, he managed offsite acquisition and operations and worked to enhance operational efficiency and physician experience.

Before joining HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Mr. D'Souza spent five years in leadership roles at HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division.

Mr. D'Souza succeeds Adrian Moreno, who was named COO of HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood (Texas) in October.

HCA Houston Tomball is a 350-bed hospital and part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.