New Jersey system taps chief clinical officer

Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health has promoted Jennifer Khelil, DO, from chief medical officer to executive vice president and chief clinical officer.

During her 12 years with Virtua Health, Dr. Khelil has led efforts to expand its residency programs from five to 10 and contributed to the growth of key service lines, including cardiovascular care and organ transplantation, according to a Jan. 14 news release.

Virtua Health operates five hospitals, as well as a network of ambulatory surgery centers and outpatient facilities across Southern New Jersey. The system employs 1,400 physicians and 3,000 medical staff.