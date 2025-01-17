Ochsner LSU Health CEO to return to Kaiser

Corwin Harper, who most recently served as CEO of Shreveport, La.-based Ochsner LSU Health, will rejoin Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente on Jan. 21.

Mr. Harper has been appointed president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, according to a Jan. 17 Kaiser Permanente news release. In this new role, he will oversee coverage for more than 327,000 Kaiser Permanente members.

With 39 years of healthcare experience, Mr. Harper previously spent 25 years with Kaiser Permanente, including serving as senior vice president of the Central Valley area, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He joined New Orleans-based Ochsner Health in 2021 and served as senior vice president and chief growth officer before being named CEO of Ochsner LSU Health in 2023, a role he held until November 2024, according to his LinkedIn profile.