Texas hospital welcomes chief of staff

James Vincent Cortez, MD, a diagnostic radiologist specialist, has been elected chief of staff for Laredo (Texas) Medical Center, according to a Jan. 23 news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Vincent Cortez succeeds Amando Garza IV, MD, who served in the role last year, the release said.

In his new role, he chairs the hospital's Medical Executive Committee, presides over all medical staff meetings, advises hospital administration and the MEC, and serves as the medical staff spokesperson.

Laredo Medical Center is a 326-bed hospital.