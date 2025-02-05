New Jersey system names chief human resources officer

June-Ann Garafano has been appointed vice president and chief human resources officer of New Brunswick, N.J.-based St. Peter's Healthcare System.

Ms. Garafano brings more than 25 years of experience in recruitment, retention and employee engagement, according to a Feb. 5 health system news release.

She most recently served as CHRO of St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, Conn., and Trinity Health of New England's regional medical group.

St. Peter's Healthcare System includes the 478-bed St. Peter's University Hospital and a network of primary and specialty care physician practices.