TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center has named Lauren Kane, BSN, RN, as chief nursing officer, according to a Jan. 30 news release.

Ms. Kane brings 14 years of experience to the role. Most recently, she served as associate CNO at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, overseeing a team of 700 nurses.

TriStar Hendersonville is a 159-bed hospital that handles nearly 7,000 admissions annually.