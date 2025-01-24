Prisma Health names chief strategy officer

Sharyl Smith has been named executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health.

Ms. Smith brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, where she will oversee planning, marketing and communications, philanthropy and veterans' affairs, according to a Jan. 24 health system news release.

She most recently served as vice president of regional marketing and communications at Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health. Before that, she spent 13 years with Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care in various leadership roles, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Prisma Health operates 19 acute and specialty hospitals and employs more than 32,000 people.