Maine hospital president to retire

Mary Prybylo, MSN, RN, plans to retire May 1 as president of Bangor, Maine-based St. Joseph Healthcare and senior vice president of Andover, Mass.-based Covenant Health.

Her retirement follows 14 years of leadership at St. Joseph Hospital, a 112-bed acute care facility, according to a Jan. 10 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Prybylo led the organization through a number of patient care advancements, including age-friendly care design and community health initiatives. Under her leadership, St. Joseph launched a sexual assault and forensic examiner nursing program, providing victims of violence with 24/7 access to specially trained nursing staff, the release said.

She will continue serving as chief research and innovation officer for St. Joseph's accountable care organization and plans to graduate with her PhD in nursing this spring.

"Following my retirement, I plan to focus on applying my doctoral research to advancing nursing research and improving care delivery and outcomes for aging patients," Ms. Prybylo said in the release. "While bittersweet to be stepping away from the role of president, I am looking forward to pursuing this next chapter of my career and grateful to have the opportunity to remain connected to St. Joe's through this work."

St. Joseph Healthcare includes St. Joseph Hospital, six outpatient locations and more than 1,080 employees.