UT Health San Antonio names acting president

Taylor Eighmy, PhD, president of The University of Texas at San Antonio, has been appointed acting president of The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio as the two organizations prepare for their anticipated merger.

Dr. Eighmy will continue serving as president of UTSA and is slated to become the first president of the new integrated university, according to a Jan. 23 news release from The University of Texas System.

The merger is expected to be finalized by Sept. 1, with full operational integration anticipated to take up to three years, the release said.

Dr. Eighmy, who has led UTSA since 2017, succeeds Robert Hromas, MD, who has served as acting president of UT Health San Antonio since March 2024 following the death of William Henrich, MD.

As acting president, Dr. Eighmy will develop a comprehensive leadership cabinet to facilitate merger and integration planning.