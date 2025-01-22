Jefferson nurse leader to join CommonSpirit

Effective Feb. 12, Stacey-Ann Okoth, PhD, DNP, will join Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health as chief nursing officer for the health system's Mountain Region.

Dr. Okoth has spent more than a decade in nursing leadership roles. Most recently, she was senior vice president and associate CNO at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health. Dr. Okoth is also the former CNO and vice president of patient care services at UPMC in Pittsburgh.



In her new role, Dr. Okoth will lead a team of more than 5,000 nurses across Colorado, Utah and Kansas.



CommonSpirit operates more than 2,200 care sites in 24 states. Its Mountain Region includes 20 hospitals and more than 240 physician practices and clinics.