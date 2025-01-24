HSHS taps Bon Secours executive as physician enterprise CEO

Leanne Yanni, MD, has been appointed president and CEO of Illinois physician enterprise for Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System, effective March 17.

Dr. Yanni will oversee HSHS Medical Group, Prairie Cardiovascular and Physician Clinical Integration Network, according to a Jan. 23 HSHS news release.

Dr. Yanni most recently served as chief medical officer at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va., and market ambulatory chief medical officer for Bon Secours Mercy Health's Richmond market, which includes seven hospitals.