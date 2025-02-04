Sanford regional CEO steps down

Paul Hanson has stepped down from his role as president and CEO of Sanford Health's Sioux Falls (S.D.) market — a position he has held since 2013.

Mr. Hanson has spent 37 years in hospital administration as a president and CEO, he wrote in a Jan. 31 LinkedIn post.

"The facilities have been small to large," he said in the post. "I've enjoyed every opportunity given to me. It has been a privilege to serve each organization."

Mr. Hanson said he is considering opportunities both within and outside healthcare.

Andy Munce, MSN, RN, was named interim president and CEO of Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, a health system spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

Mr. Hanson previously served as president and CEO of Sanford Health-Northern Minnesota in Bemidji from 2009 to 2013 and led Watertown, S.D.-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System since 2000, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"Paul has been a great asset to Sanford Health since joining our organization more than 15 years ago," Sanford Health COO Matt Hocks said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We are grateful for Paul's contributions and leadership and wish him well in his next chapter."