West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has named Roshan Hussain its new chief data and analytics officer.

In this role, Mr. Hussain will lead the health system's data and analytics projects, ensuring they align with the overall technology strategy, according to a Feb. 12 news release.

Previously, Mr. Hussain served as chief data officer of Lexington, Ky.-based University of Kentucky HealthCare.