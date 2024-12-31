Indiana hospital names interim chief nursing officer

Jenna Bedwell, MSN, RN, has been named interim chief nursing officer at Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, Ind.

Ms. Bedwell previously served as the hospital's assistant director of nursing, according to a Dec. 30 news release. She succeeds Nancy Devine, BSN, RN, who held the role of chief nursing officer for eight years.

Daviess Community Hospital recently experienced another leadership transition, as CEO Tracy Conroy stepped down Dec. 20 at the request of the hospital board.

The 48-bed hospital includes six speciality clinics and six outpatient clinics, the release said.

