HCA Florida hospital taps CEO

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital has named Kenneth "KC" Donahey CEO.

Mr. Donahey will oversee the 331-bed Fort Walton Beach-based hospital as well as its freestanding emergency rooms in Destin and Navarre, according to a Feb. 7 HCA news release.

He joined the hospital from HCA Florida's Oviedo Medical Center, where he served as CEO since it opened in 2017, according to the release. During his tenure at the hospital, he oversaw an $80 million capital expansion and led the development of six robotic surgery programs.

Mr. Donahey also previously served as COO of Pensacola-based HCA Florida West Hospital from 2013 to 2015. He also spent nearly a decade at HCA Healthcare’s Tristar Division, where he served as COO and ethics and compliance officer at Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center and associate administrator of Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tenn.







