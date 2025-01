Pittsburgh-based UPMC Health System has appointed Lisa Cain, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at UPMC Memorial in York, Pa.

Ms. Cain joins UPMC from Corewell Health East in Michigan, where she served as interim CNO and regional director of nursing operations. She brings more than 20 years of experience in nursing to her new role.

UPMC Memorial is a 104-bed hospital and one of 40 hospitals within UPMC Health System.