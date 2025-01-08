Mercy COO transitions role to focus on joint ventures

Shannon Sock, chief strategist and operating officer at St. Louis-based Mercy, is transitioning his role to focus on the system's joint ventures and collaborations.

Mr. Sock will work with a small team and Ajay Pathak, chief strategic ventures officer for Mercy, to engage domestic companies for potential collaboration with Mercy, according to a Jan. 8 news release.

"[We] must continue to find ways to provide better health care and align with those who have the same vision," Mr. Sock said in the release.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Sock also served as CFO for the system.








