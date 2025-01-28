Phoenix Children's chief surgeon to join Cincinnati Children's

Effective June 1, Daniel Ostlie, MD, will join Cincinnati Children's as surgeon-in-chief and senior vice president.

As chief surgeon at one of the five largest children's hospitals in the U.S., Dr. Ostlie will oversee a department that performs more than 40,000 operations annually. He will report to Cincinnati Children's CEO Steve Davis, MD, according to a Jan. 28 news release.

Dr. Ostlie will join the health system from Phoenix Children's, where he has served as surgeon-in-chief and chair of the surgery department since 2016.

After 10 years in the role, Cincinnati Children's current surgeon-in-chief, Daniel von Allmen, MD, in fall 2024 shared plans to step down.