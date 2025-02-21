HCA hospital taps chief medical officer

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has named Manjula Julka, MD, as chief medical officer of TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

Dr. Julka has been with HCA Healthcare since 2022, serving as chief medical officer at Medical City McKinney in Texas. She brings 20 years of experience as a family medicine physician to the new role.

Before joining HCA, Dr. Julka held leadership positions at CVS' Signify Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, where she led clinical innovation and quality initiatives.

TriStar Centennial is a 741-bed facility in Nashville, according to a Feb. 19 news release.