Phoenix Children's CEO to retire

Robert Meyer will retire this summer after serving as Phoenix Children's president and CEO for 22 years.

Mr. Meyer has helmed Phoenix Children's since 2003.

During his tenure, he has guided the organization's expansion from a hospital within a hospital to an organization with more than 50 sites of service, 75 subspecialties, 8,000 employees and a research institute, according to a Feb. 13 health system news release.

Specific projects under his leadership have included the expansion of clinical services, the construction of the Thomas Campus tower, completion of a new community hospital, and the opening of an additional freestanding emergency department.

"I am deeply grateful for the privilege of leading this incredible health system and for the opportunity to work alongside so many dedicated and talented individuals, and our patient families," Mr. Meyer said in the release. "It has been an honor to help grow Phoenix Children's alongside our community and to witness the positive impact we’ve had on children's lives. I have every confidence in the continued success of Phoenix Children's in continuing on this trajectory and fulfilling its mission."

Phoenix Children's said it will begin a national search for its next president and CEO in the coming weeks.





