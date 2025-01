Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth has named Janice Grankowski vice president of revenue cycle performance, according to a Jan. 2 post on her LinkedIn page.

Ms. Grankowski joins PeaceHealth from Renton, Wash.-based Providence, where she served as group vice president of payer yield, according to her LinkedIn page.

She previously served as vice president of revenue cycle services, Southern California, for Irvine, Calif.-based St. Joseph Health.