New Mexico hospital names new CEO

Helen Ballantyne has been appointed CEO of Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., effective March 1.

Ms. Ballantyne most recently served as chief nurse executive for the Indian Health Service of New Mexico, according to a Jan. 30 hospital news release shared with Becker's.

Throughout her 30 years of healthcare experience, Ms. Ballantyne has held leadership roles in disaster response, occupational health and program development. She spent 21 years as an officer in the U.S. Public Health Service, the release said.

She succeeds Amanda Shurtz, MSN, RN, who was named interim CEO in July.