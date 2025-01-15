Wellstar taps president for 2 Georgia hospitals

Kevin Smith, PhD, has been appointed president of Wellstar Spalding Medical Center in Griffin, Ga., and Wellstar Sylvan Grove Medical Center in Jackson, Ga.

Dr. Smith brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare operations and leadership to the role, according to a Jan. 6 news release from Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System. He will also serve as senior vice president.

He most recently served as vice president and COO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist-High Point (N.C.) Medical Center, the release said.