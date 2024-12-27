Arkansas hospital names CEO

Kory Browning has been named CEO of Northwest Medical Center-Springdale (Ark.), effective Jan. 20.

Mr. Browning currently serves as COO of a hospital in San Antonio, where he has enhanced operations to improve quality, safety and financial performance, according to a Dec. 23 news release from Springdale-based Northwest Health shared with Becker's.

He was named COO of Baptist Medical Center in 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Northwest Medical Center-Springdale is a 222-bed acute care hospital and part of Northwest Health, a five-hospital system.