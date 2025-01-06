Teladoc marketing leader joins Hackensack Meridian Health

Opeyemi Oluwole has been named chief marketing officer of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health.

Ms. Oluwole spent the past eight years at virtual care company Teladoc Health, most recently as senior vice president of brand and consumer marketing. She has also worked in marketing leadership roles at American Express and Citi.

"Ope's deep marketing experience will advance our efforts to reach even more patients with our high-quality, compassionate care," Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert Garrett said in a Jan. 6 news release. "We look forward to working with her as we continue to build healthier communities here in New Jersey and beyond."

Hackensack is an 18-hospital system with $7.8 billion in annual revenue.