BayCare taps Johns Hopkins cardiac director for C-suite

Shelby Kutty, MD, PhD, has been appointed vice president and chief academic officer of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System, effective Jan. 6.

Dr. Kutty, a leader in multimodal cardiovascular imaging, joins BayCare from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, according to a Jan. 31 health system news release. He has served as director of the Taussig Heart Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital since 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile.

At BayCare, Dr. Kutty will oversee the quality of educational programs as the system expands its academic offerings and increases residency slots to more than 650 by 2029, the release said.

BayCare is a 16-hospital system.