America's Essential Hospitals CEO to retire

Bruce Siegel, MD, president and CEO of America's Essential Hospitals, will retire at the end of 2025 after serving in the role since October 2010.

Dr. Siegel's retirement concludes a 40-year career in public service, hospital administration, health policy, and advocacy, according to a Jan. 14 news release from the association.

During his tenure at America's Essential Hospitals, a national association of more than 300 hospitals, there have been numerous accomplishments, the release notes, including:

Leading efforts to preserve the 340B Drug Pricing Program

Securing $15 billion in targeted safety-net hospital funding during the COVID-19 pandemic

Pushing successfully to close Medicaid payment gaps

Leading the association's rebranding in 2013

Before joining America's Essential Hospitals, Dr. Siegel held positions with the George Washington University School of Public Health and Health Services, now the Milken Institute School of Public Health, in Washington, D.C., including as director of the school's Center for Health Care Quality, according to the release.

He also served for about four years as president and CEO of Tampa General Healthcare (now Tampa General Hospital) in Florida, the release said.