Laurie Labarca has been appointed president of Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita, Kan.

Ms. Labarca brings nearly four decades of experience to the role, most recently serving as president of Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa Hospital and Ascension Via Christi Rehabilitation Hospital in Wichita, according to a Feb. 17 health system LinkedIn post.

Ascension Via Christi is part of St. Louis-based Ascension.