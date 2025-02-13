Ochsner LSU Health names CEO

David Callecod was appointed CEO of Shreveport-based Ochsner LSU Health System of North Louisiana.

Mr. Callecod brings more than 25 years of experience as a healthcare CEO to the role, according to a Feb. 12 news release from New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

Since November, he has served as interim CEO of Ochsner LSU Health. He also spent more than a decade leading Lafayette (La.) General Health System, now Ochsner Lafayette General.

Additionally, he served as interim CEO of Ochsner LSU Health in 2021 and 2022 before stepping away to form Callecod Advisory Group, a Shreveport-based consulting company, according to the release.

Ochsner LSU Health, formed through a partnership between Ochsner Health and LSU Health Shreveport, is a three-hospital system with more than 4,200 employees.