Rhode Island hospital taps chief nursing officer

Newport (R.I.) Hospital named Sarah Nekrasz, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer.

Ms. Nekrasz has served as interim chief nursing officer since September, and she has worked at the hospital for more than 26 years. Prior to her interim CNO role, she served the hospital as director for the Center for Professional Practice and Innovation and coordinator of the Magnet Program.

"Sarah's compassion for patients and staff alike, and her relentless pursuit of exceptional care, makes her the perfect fit to lead our nursing department moving forward," Nicholas Dominick, interim president of Newport Hospital and senior vice president of clinical services for Brown University Health, which operates Newport Hospital, said in a Jan. 23 news release.