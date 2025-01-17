Georgia system names chief of staff

Erica Carbajal

Elizabeth Flail, DO, has been named chief of staff at Valdosta, Ga.-based SGMC Health. 

Dr. Flail has practiced emergency medicine for more than a decade at SGMC Health's Main and Smith Northview campuses. As chief of staff, she will lead a team of more than 700 providers, serving as the liaison between the medical staff, hospital administration and board of trustees. 

She was elected into the position for a one-year term after serving as chief of staff-elect for the past two years, according to a Jan. 16 news release.

