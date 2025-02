Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has named Emily White vice president of revenue cycle, according to a Feb. 10 post on her LinkedIn page.

Ms. White joins the system from Oakland, Calif.-based Alameda Health System, where she served as director of patient financial services, according to her LinkedIn page.

She previously served as an analytics principal for Optum and director of revenue integrity for San Francisco-based Dignity Health's Northern California region.