Intermountain leader heads to MultiCare

Dawn Anuszkiewicz was appointed president of MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Wash., and market leader for East Pierce County, according to a Feb. 10 news release from the hospital shared with Becker's.

In her new role, Ms. Anuszkiewicz will oversee MultiCare Health System's East Pierce strategy and the performance of Good Samaritan, according to the release.

Ms. Anuszkiewicz comes to MultiCare from Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, where she became president of Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, Colo., in 2021.

Before joining Intermountain, she served as COO of Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa.

MultiCare Health System is a 13-hospital system based in Tacoma, Wash., with more than 26,000 employees.