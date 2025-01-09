New York hospital names CNO

The University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center has named Katherine Valcin, DNP, RN, as chief nursing executive for the system and CNO of Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Valcin was appointed to the permanent role after serving as interim CNO for eight months. She began her nursing career at Strong Memorial Hospital in 1997, and has since held a variety of progressive leadership roles, including director of adult critical care nursing at Strong Memorial.

"Kate is a nurse's nurse, who has gained the confidence of our clinical community and demonstrated an ability to recruit and retain a great nursing team," David Linehan, MD, CEO of the academic health system, said in a Jan. 8 post announcing Dr. Valcin's CNO appointment. "I am confident that Kate will uphold URMC's longstanding tradition of nursing excellence and play a key role in ensuring consistent high-quality care across the University of Rochester Medical Center."

In addition to her new role, Dr. Valcin will continue serving as a preceptor and educator at the university's school of nursing.