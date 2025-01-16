CommonSpirit Arkansas hospital names president

Crystal Bohannan, vice president of operations at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs (Ark.) since 2018, has been promoted to president.

Ms. Bohannan brings nearly 20 years of experience in healthcare administration to the role, according to a Jan. 16 news release from Little Rock, Ark.-based CHI St. Vincent shared with Becker's.

She succeeds Douglas Ross, MD, who was named president of Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix.

CHI St. Vincent is a regional health network and is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.