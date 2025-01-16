Missouri system taps HSHS hospital leader as CEO

Matthew Fry, president and CEO of HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Ill., will take the helm at Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health System on April 1.

Mr. Fry succeeds Paula Baker, who has led Freeman for 13 years, according to a Jan. 15 health system news release. He was named president and CEO of St. John's Hospital in 2022 and was promoted to central Illinois market president and CEO in 2023.

Prior to joining Hospital Sisters Health System, Mr. Fry served as COO and assistant administrator of Sutter Health's Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, Calif.

Freeman Health System had previously named Tom Keller as its next CEO, but later announced he would no longer take on the role.

The Missouri-based system is planning its first two Kansas hospitals, one in Fort Scott and another in Frontenac.