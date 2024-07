Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health System's new Kansas hospital officially has a name and location.

The 50-bed Freeman Southeast Kansas Hospital will be built in Frontenac, according to a July 10 news release shared with Becker's.

The $168 million hospital is expected to create 500 to 1,000 jobs.

The 170,000-square-foot facility will include an emergency department, intensive care unit, outpatient and inpatient surgery, medical and radiation oncology, maternity and pediatrics, the release said.