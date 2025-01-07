Oregon hospital taps CEO from Colorado

Dewane Pace has been named CEO of Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Ore., effective Feb. 17.

Mr. Pace brings more than 40 years of healthcare experience to the role, most recently serving as CEO of Haxtun (Colo.) Hospital District since 2018, according to a Jan. 6 hospital news release.

He has expertise in operations improvement, strategic planning and program development, the release said.

Willamette Valley Medical Center is a 60-bed acute care hospital and is part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.