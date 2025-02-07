Texas Health Resources taps chief nurse

Texas Health Resources has named Julie Balluck, DNP, MSN, RN, as its next chief nurse executive, effective Feb. 23.



Dr. Balluck began her healthcare career in 1999 as a post-anesthesia care unit nurse at the Arlington-based health system. Over the years, she advanced through various leadership roles. For the past five years, she has served as CNO of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hurst-Euless-Bedford.

In her new role, Dr. Balluck will oversee nursing operations across the 29-hospital system and collaborate closely with Texas Health's chief medical officer, Andrew Masica, MD, according to a Feb. 6 news release.

Dr. Balluck succeeds Mary Robinson, PhD, RN, who recently retired after more than 40 years with the organization.