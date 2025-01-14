Seattle Children's names chief strategy and business development officer

Andrew Cass -

Seattle Children's has named Mark Salierno senior vice president and chief strategy and business development officer. 

Mr. Salierno will be responsible for growth and network development strategies in pursuit of the system's goal of becoming a global leader in pediatric healthcare, according to a Jan. 13 post on Seattle Children's LinkedIn page.

Mr. Salierno joins Seattle Children's from healthcare advisory firm Chartis, where he has worked since 2011, according to his LinkedIn page. He most recently served as a senior partner. 

