Providence realigns executive team: 12 things to know

Renton, Wash.-based Providence is streamlining its executive management structure under new President and CEO Erik Wexler.

Mr. Wexler shared the leadership changes in a message to employees Jan. 22, citing a need "to help us sharpen our focus on care delivery, expedite decision-making, accelerate our path to transformation, and increase subsidiarity at the local level."

The changes, which take effect Feb. 1, were outlined in an email shared with Becker's:

1. Darryl Elmouchi, MD, who became COO on Jan. 2, will oversee division operations, home and community care, and compliance. Additionally, he will oversee clinical care functions. Providence Chief Nursing Officer Syl Trepanier, DNP, RN, will report to Dr. Elmouchi, as will system ancillary services, ambulatory surgery centers, patient experience, facilities, real estate, and resource, engineering and hospitality.

2. Susan Huang, MD, will serve as chief physician executive of Providence and chief executive of the health system's clinical network. Dr. Huang will continue to oversee Providence's network of physician clinics, diagnostics and urgent care centers, as well as its clinical institutes and graduate medical education programs.

3. Greg Hoffman, CFO, will maintain responsibility for financial functions, corporate development, revenue cycle and Providence Health Plan. Providence also plans to bring services companies and business affiliations under Mr. Hoffman's leadership.

4. Sara Vaezy, executive vice president and chief strategy and digital officer, has been named chief transformation officer, focusing on leveraging technology, including artificial intelligence, to improve patient outcomes and reduce administrative burdens for medical staff.

5. Prub "PK" Khurana, chief strategy officer, care delivery, will serve as chief strategy and growth officer. He will be responsible for care delivery strategies as well as overall growth and strategic planning for Providence, including the health system global center in India.

6. Ali Santore, executive vice president and chief administrative officer, will serve as chief communication and external affairs officer. She will assume additional responsibility of internal and external communications while continuing to lead advocacy, board relations, philanthropy, environmental stewardship, health equity and the Well Being Trust.

7. Greg Till, chief people officer, will continue leading human resources. His focuses will also include developing the future workforce and improving the employee experience with technology.

8. Dougal Hewitt will serve as chief mission officer, focusing on the University of Providence, spiritual health, ethics, and community benefit. He will also act as Providence's liaison with the Providence St. Joseph Health Sponsors Council.

9. Anna Newsom, chief legal officer, will continue to be responsible for the Department of Legal Affairs, labor counsel and risk management.

10. Ivette de Rubens will serve as interim CIO, continuing to oversee information systems operations and infrastructure and cybersecurity as Providence recruits a permanent CIO.

11. Hoda Asmar, MD, will depart her role as chief clinical officer "to pursue new opportunities," according to Mr. Wexler. "I want to personally thank Dr. Asmar for her leadership," he added. "She stewarded our clinical organization through a challenging post-pandemic recovery, addressing critical imperatives that helped expand access to care."

12. Orest Holubec will transition from his longtime role as chief communication officer to mission leader for Providence shared services, community health, and health equity teams. Reporting to Mr. Hewitt, he will also serve as mission liaison to joint ventures, major vendors and collaborators.