Yale New Haven names SVP of corporate facilities

Clayton Mitchell was appointed senior vice president of corporate facilities and chief of systems design, facilities, and real estate for Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System.

In this role, Mr. Mitchell will oversee engineering department operations, manage the health system’s real estate portfolio, and serve as chief systems design officer, according to a Feb. 7 YNHHS news release.

He joins Yale New Haven Health after a year of consulting. Previously, he was senior vice president of facilities and real estate at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.