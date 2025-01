James Kabue has been named director of finance for USC Arcadia (Calif.) Hospital, part of Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC, according to a Jan. 16 LinkedIn post.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Kabue served as director of finance for Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope, a cancer research and treatment organization, according to his LinkedIn page.

USC Arcadia Hospital is a 348-bed facility that comprises more than 1,900 employees and over 700 physicians.