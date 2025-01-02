Dignity hospital names dual chief nursing, operating officer

Kara Estenson, DNP, MSN, RN, has joined San Francisco-based Dignity Health as chief nurse executive and COO of Woodland Memorial Hospital.

In the dual role, Dr. Estenson will oversee nursing services and daily operations at the 105-bed hospital. She brings more than 30 years of leadership experience at health systems nationwide, most recently serving as patient care executive and chief nursing officer at Adventist Health in Sonora, California, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Dignity Health is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, which operates more than 2,200 care sites in 24 states.