HCA Florida hospital taps VP of operations

HCA Florida Englewood (Fla.) Hospital has named Shannon Piatkowski vice president of operations, effective March 3.

Ms. Piatkowski currently serves as the ethics and compliance officer for HCA Florida's Hillsborough Market, according to a Jan. 31 news release.

She previously served as assistant administrator at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and interim vice president of operations at Sun City Center-based HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, according to the release. During this time, she led several construction projects, including three freestanding emergency departments.

During part of her time at Brandon Hospital, she also served as senior IT director of the Hillsborough Market and oversaw IT operations at six HCA Healthcare West Florida Division hospitals, three freestanding emergency departments, and five surgery centers.