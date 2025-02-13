Penn Medicine CIO to retire

Michael Restuccia, senior vice president and CIO of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, is preparing to retire after nearly two decades of leadership.

In a Feb. 13 LinkedIn post, Mr. Restuccia announced that this marks his final week at the health system, where he has served as CIO since 2006.

"This week marks my final week at Penn Medicine as I retire as the CIO from one of the world's most prestigious healthcare organizations," he wrote. "The past 18 years have been some of the most professionally rewarding in my career."

During his tenure, Mr. Restuccia spearheaded advancements in healthcare technology, including the full integration of Epic's EHR across all care settings, the rapid expansion of telemedicine during COVID-19, and innovations in data analytics, precision medicine and digital health.