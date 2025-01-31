UC Davis Health names interim CEO

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health has appointed three new leaders, including an interim CEO.

Michael Condrin was named interim CEO, effective Feb. 15, according to a Jan. 31 health system news release. Mr. Condrin, who has more than 20 years of healthcare executive experience, joined UC Davis in 2002 and most recently served as COO of UC Davis Medical Center.

He succeeds David Lubarsky, MD, who has led the system since 2018 and will become CEO of Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center Health Network on Feb. 17.

Bruce Hall, MD, PhD, chief clinical officer, was appointed interim vice chancellor of human health sciences, effective Feb. 15. In this role, he will oversee the UC Davis School of Medicine and Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing.

Susan Murin, MD, was named permanent dean of the UC Davis School of Medicine, effective from Jan. 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. Dr. Murin was named interim dean in 2021, the release said.