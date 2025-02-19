VCU Health hires 1st associate vice president of APPs

Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health has appointed its inaugural associate vice president of advanced practice providers for MCV Physicians.

Paula Brooks, DNP, will assume the new role for the system's medical practice on April 1, VCU Health said in a Feb. 17 news release.

Dr. Brooks previously served as system director of advanced practice providers at Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health and, before that, was director of advanced practice for advanced practice registered nurses at Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health.

In her new role at VCU Health, Dr. Brooks will set the vision and strategic initiatives for the APP workforce, which includes nurse practitioners, certified clinical nurse specialists, certified nurse-midwives, certified registered nurse anesthetists, advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants, according to the release.