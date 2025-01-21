Geisinger names chief marketing officer

Hernando Ruiz-Jimenez has been named chief marketing and communications officer of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger.

Mr. Ruiz-Jimenez most recently served as general manager and chief marketing officer of Un(Think) Foods after having been marketing chief at New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian from 2017 to 2021. He has also worked in marketing leadership roles at PepsiCo and insurance company Triple S.

At Geisinger, he will oversee digital engagement strategy as well as social media, public and media relations, and community engagement activities, according to executive recruiter Hartz Search. He will report to Geisinger Chief of Staff Amy Bradford.

Mr. Ruiz-Jimenez replaces Don Stanziano, who left to become senior vice president for marketing, brand and public relations at Phoenix-based Banner Health.